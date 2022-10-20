World Malaysia to cut daily oil output from November Malaysia has agreed with the recent implementation of oil production cut of 2 million barrels per day by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) with effect from this November.

ASEAN ASEAN, EU sign world’s first bloc-to-bloc air transport agreement The ASEAN, European Union (EU) and their member states signed the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (ASEAN-EU CATA) at the 28th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, Indonesia on October 17.

World Vietnam’s political, business environment stable: Russian newspaper The role and position of Vietnam in the world politics and economy was highlighted in an article published by Russia’s Independent newspaper on October 17.