At a poll station (Source: Xinhua)

Jakarta (VNA) – The General Election Commission (KPU) of Indonesia said on May 21 that it will soon make an official announcement on the winner of the presidential election, unless a lawsuit regarding the event is lodged in the Constitutional Court.



According to the preliminary result from polling booths in 34 provinces and 130 overseas poll stations, incumbent President Joko Widodo and his Vice President candidate Ma’ruf Amin earned 55.5 percent of votes, while former Gen. Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga won 44.5 percent.



After counting votes, the KPU invited representatives from parties concerned to sign a statement on the results of the vote. However, representatives for Subianto and Sandiaga, as well as those from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), the Berkarya Party, the Great Indonesia Movement Party, and the National Action Party refused to sign.



The winner is expected to be announced sometime between May 24 and 28.



A representative from Subianto’s campaign team said Subianto will contest the result at the Constitutional Court. In 2014, he also filed a similar lawsuit which was rejected by the court.



The Indonesian authorities have tightened security and arrested dozens of suspects who planned to create civil unrest at post-election protests.



There was a heavy security presence in Jakarta, including in front of the elections commission office, which was barricaded with razor wire and protected by scores of heavily armed troops.–VNA



