Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has said that the country plans to open 4,000 restaurants abroad in late 2023 and early 2024 to promote its culinary culture.



As part of the Indonesia Spice Up the World programme, the scheme is expected to contribute to the country’s gross domestic product growth, the minister said.



He added that the ministry would continue to provide guidance and help domestic entrepreneurs expand their culinary businesses overseas, cooperate with related parties, such as various Indonesian representative agencies abroad, to quickly realise the opening of restaurants.



Furthermore, the Indonesia Spice Up the World programme also aims to increase the export value of Indonesian seasonings and spices to 2 billion USD, he added.



“Hopefully, Indonesia can become a world culinary destination soon; thus, foreign tourists will think that there will be added value to visiting Indonesia," the minister said./.