World Malaysia’s GDP growth eases in Q2 Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year, mostly thanks to improving labour market, continued increase in domestic demand and higher tourism activities, said Governor of the Bank Negara Malaysia Datuk Shaik Abdul Rasheed Abdul Ghaffour.

World Japan, ASEAN seek to facilitate trade through digital shift Japan will work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members to promote the digital processing of import-export activities in an effort to facilitate bilateral trade, Nikkei Asia reported.

ASEAN ASEAN targets to complete economic priorities in 2023 The 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting (AEM-55) taking place from August 17-22 in Semarang, Indonesia, with 19 sessions and nine flagship activities will discuss regional important issues.

World Malaysia's ministry confirms 10 deaths in plane crash Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport confirmed on August 17 that eight people on board and two others on ground were killed in a plane crash near Elmina township in central Selangor State earlier the same day.