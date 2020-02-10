Indonesia to produce, export multifunctional aircraft N-219
Indonesia’s state-owned aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PT DI) plans to begin mass-production and export of its N-219 aircraft by the middle of this year to meet growing domestic and global demand.
An N-219 aircraft lands at Husein Sastranegara Air Force Base in Bandung, West Java, after a test flight.(Photo: thejakartapost.com)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s state-owned aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PT DI) plans to begin mass-production and export of its N-219 aircraft by the middle of this year to meet growing domestic and global demand.
PT DI president and director Elfien Goentoro said on February 7 that the compact airplane is designed to improve accessibility, which would benefit the development of infrastructure and tourism in remote Indonesian regions that are inaccessible to commercial planes.
Talking to Indonesian media after a session with the House of Representatives Commission VII, which oversees energy, research and technology, Elfien said once his firm has received a certificate from the Indonesian Transportation Ministry, hopefully by mid-2020, it will begin production of the N-219.
As a multifunctional aircraft, the N-219 is capable of accessing remote areas with narrow airstrips due to its size. It is a 19-seat utility aircraft with ample cargo space that can carry 2.3 tonnes.
The N219 is also ready for export, Elfien said, adding that PT DI has received foreign orders for 165 units, which will be delivered as early as 2024./.