World Singapore financial institutions advised to act amid nCoV outbreak Singapore's central bank has asked domestic financial institutions to take additional measures and precautions after the Government raised the alert level on the coronavirus outbreak.

World Indonesia’s budget deficit predicted to widen to 2.8 percent Indonesia’s 2020 state budget deficit is likely to further increase to 2.8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), much higher than the government’s target, as tax reforms would result in lower revenue collection, according to local economists.

World Indonesia to stop gas exports to Singapore in 2023 The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has decided to stop gas shipments to Singapore in the next three years to cater for domestic demand.

World Cambodia: fainting foreigner not caused by coronavirus Cambodia's Ministry of Health on February 9 denied posts on social media that the fainting of a foreigner at the Phnom Penh International Airport was caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).