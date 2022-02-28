World Thousands of people in Malaysia displaced by floods About 12,000 people in Malaysia had to evacuate from their homes after heavy rain caused flooding in the country's northern states on weekends, reported local media.

World Indonesia to pilot int'l traveller quarantine-free in Bali from March 14 The Indonesian government will conduct quarantine-free on a trial basis for travellers who want to vacation in Bali from March 14 under certain conditions, a senior minister has said.

World ASEAN foreign ministers call for dialogue to solve Ukraine crisis Foreign ministers of the 10 ASEAN countries on February 27 issued a statement calling for dialogues among the parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis.

World Cambodia’s Preah Vihear Rice registered as collective mark The Cambodian Ministry of Commerce has launched the registration of “Preah Vihear Rice” as a collective mark for the rice variety associated with the northern Cambodian province.