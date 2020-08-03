World Dengue fever outbreak in Laos of concern While COVID-19 remains under control in Laos, dengue fever has continued to be an issue in the country, with 4,256 cases, including nine deaths, between January 1 and August 2.

World Indonesia allows oil and gas investors to choose contract options The Indonesian government has announced that it had revised a 2017 law that will give oil and gas investors more flexibility when choosing their contract options for exploration, according to Reuters.

World Travellers to Singapore to wear electronic tracking device Starting from August 11, travellers entering Singapore who are serving their stay-home notice (SHN) outside of dedicated facilities will have to wear an electronic monitoring device throughout the 14 days.

World Thailand seeks to draw foreign tourists The number of foreign tourists to Thailand will dramatically shrink to 7 million from the record figure of 39.8 million in 2019 if the Southeast Asian country remains closed in the last quarter of this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).