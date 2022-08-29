World Indonesia, Thailand implement cross-border QR payment Bank Indonesia (BI) together with the Bank of Thailand (BoT) on August 29 inaugurated the implementation of a cross-border QR Code-based payment linkage between the two countries.

ASEAN Foreigners traveling in Indonesia must be fully vaccinated Indonesia has required international arrivals aged 18 and above who wish to travel within its territory to receive at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccination, under a circular of the COVID-19 Task Force concerning domestic travel provision, which started to take effect on August 25.