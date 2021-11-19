Indonesia to raise anti-pandemic level during year-end holidays
Indonesia will impose the public mobility restriction or PPKM Level 3 for all regions during the 2021 Christmas and 2022 New Year holidays, an official has said.
A child receives a COVID-19 jab in Indonesia (Photo: AFP)
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy said in a recent written statement that the move is made in the face of the threat of a third COVID-19 wave.
He said the policy is aimed at tightening the movement of people and preventing a spike in COVID-19 cases after the year-end holidays. All regions, even those under PPKM Levels 1 and 2, will enforce PPKM Level 3 in the same way.
Fireworks and parades in celebration of the new year that attract large crowds are prohibited. Meanwhile, rules on religious activities, tourist visits, and shopping centers will adjust PPKM Level 3.
PPKM Level 3 is set to take effect from December 24, 2021 to January 2, 2022.
The official noted this policy is necessary to curb and prevent COVID-19 transmission while maintaining the economy. Tightening and monitoring the health protocols will also be carried out at a number of destinations, particularly churches, shopping centres, and local tourist sites./.