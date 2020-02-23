World 27th ASEAN – New Zealand Dialogue takes place in Cambodia The 27th ASEAN – New Zealand Dialogue took place on February 20-21 in Cambodia, focusing on commitments to further deepening bilateral strategic partnership in 2020.

World First Vietnamese-born woman runs for RoK’s legislative elections Nguyen Ngoc Cam, aged 44, becomes the first Vietnamese-Korean chosen by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DP) to run for the 21st parliamentary elections scheduled for this April.

World Indonesia confirms radioactive contamination cases The Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency (Bapeten) of Indonesia has obtained the test results of nine residents following the finding of radioactive contamination in a vacant land plot in Serpong, South Tangerang city, over 40km in the south of Jakarta.

World Thailand steps up state investment amid COVID-19 impacts Thailand is planning to pour 400 billion baht (12.66 billion USD) of state investment into the economy in the second quarter of this year after the passage of the delayed 3.2-trillion-baht (101.1 billion USSD) annual budget bill for fiscal 2020.