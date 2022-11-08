World Thailand considers withdrawal of draft related foreigners’ land ownership The Thai government is likely to shelve a plan to allow foreigners to own land for housing after the proposal drew fierce criticism.

World Singapore offers bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 18-49 A bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to people aged 18 to 49 from November 7, amid the ongoing infection surge driven by the Omicron XBB variant, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

World ADB approves loan to help Cambodia reform education The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 70-million-USD loan to Cambodia to support government efforts to deepen reforms in upper secondary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education across the country.

World Indonesia’s economy registers strong growth in Q3 Indonesia's economy expanded at its fastest pace in more than one year in the third quarter, reaching 5.72% year-on-year, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).