Indonesia to raise excise tax rates for tobacco products
Indonesia will raise excise tax rates for tobacco products by an average of 10% next year, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.
Illustrative photo (Source:REUTERS)Hanoi (VNA) - Indonesia will raise excise tax rates for tobacco products by an average of 10% next year, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.
Addressing a press conference last week, the minister said the rates will be raised by 10% again in 2024, adding that a higher increase will be applied for machine-rolled cigarettes.
She also said Indonesia had raised excise taxes on tobacco products since 2014 to cut the smoking prevalence rate among its youth. And this year's rates are on average 12% higher than the previous year.
On December 13, 2021, the ministry announced that the excise rate for white cigarettes (SPM) and machine-rolled cigarettes (SKM) both increased by 12%, and hand-rolled cigarettes (SKT) increased by 4.5%./.