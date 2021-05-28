Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi, (VNA) - The Indonesian government will receive loans and grants worth over 11.92 trillion rupiah (836.7 million USD) in total through the Environmental Fund Management Agency to finance different projects on green energy and environment, according to local authority.



Djoko Hendratto, President Director of the Environmental Fund Management Agency, said the funds came from the World Bank, the Green Climate Fund (GCF), REDD Norway, the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF), the BioCarbon Fund, and the Ford Foundation.



According to Djoko, the World Bank is providing 2.1 million USD during three years from 2021 to 2024, to help the Environmental Fund Management Agency manage environment-related funds through the building of tools such as Safeguard Indicators, Environmental and Social Monitoring System (ESMS), and Action Plan ESMS.

Green Climate Fund will provide over 103.6 million USD over 2021 – 2023 period to help Indonesia implement collaborative programmes between UNDP and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, while the FCPF will provide 110 million USD for a special project carried out by the provincial government of East Kalimantan.

The BioCarbon gives 60 million USD during 2023-2025 to help implement special projects by Jambi provincial government, the Ford Foundation 1 million USD in 2021, and REDD Norway 560 million USD in 2021. Indonesian government are working with Norway to secure this support package./.