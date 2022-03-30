Indonesia to regulate fishing towards sustainability
Illustrative photo (Source: fao.org)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia will crackdown on illegal fishing activities conducted by local fishermen to create sustainable fishery resources in the future, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono said on March 30.
The official made the statement at a press conference after participating in a national meeting on supervision and law enforcement regarding maritime and fisheries issues.
Overfishing and unregistered fishing must be managed now, he affirmed.
Indonesia has seen the number of illegal fishing activities by foreign ships decreasing year by year. While hundreds of foreign ships were seized in March 2021, only six were detained in 2022.
Therefore, the country is focusing on preventing overfishing by domestic vessels. In the future, a quota-based policy will be implemented to manage fishing by economic and ecological balance./.