Indonesia to repeal national exams from 2021
Indonesian Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim (Photo: tempo.co)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim has announced four educational policy programmes dubbed "Merdeka Belajar" or freedom of learning, including the termination of the national examination (UN) starting in 2021.
"The implementation of national exam in 2021 will be changed to the Assessment of Minimum Competency and Survey of Character, which consists of the ability of language (literacy), the ability of math (numeracy), and the strengthening of character education," said Nadiem as quoted from the ministry’s website on December 11.
This examination will be valid for students in the middle of the school level, viz. grades 4, 8 and 11. The government hoped this replacement of the national exams would encourage teachers and schools to improve the quality of education. The results of this exam will not be used as a basis of student selection to the next level.
Additionally, the government issued a new policy on the standardized national school examination (USBN), which starting next year, it will be implemented only by schools.
This policy also refers to good educational practices at the international level such as PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) and TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study), the minister said./.