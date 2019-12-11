World Indonesia’s Bank Mandiri to expand business to Vietnam PT Bank Mandiri Tbk of Indonesia is planning to expand its business to the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam, its director Darmawan Junaidi told reporters on December 11.

World Thai authorities seize assets from unlicensed online broker Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has seized assets worth about 743 million baht (some 24.5 million USD) from suspects in the investigation into alleged fraudulent dealings by unlicensed online broker Forex-3D.

World Singaporean economy forecast to expand 0.7 pct in 2019: MAS The Singapore economy is expected to grow 0.7 percent this year, up from 0.6 percent in the previous survey in September, according to the latest quarterly poll of professional forecasters by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released December 11.

World Singapore tops food security index for 2nd straight year Singapore has retained its top position in the world in food security for the second consecutive year in the Global Food Security Index, which assesses if people have access to affordable and quality food to meet their nutritional needs.