Spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of Health Mohammad Syahril (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government plans to make a booster shot against COVID-19 a requirement for tourists amid the increasing cases of COVID-19 in several regions in the country, spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of Health Mohammad Syahril stated.



He noted that the national COVID-19 pandemic situation was under control in June, with a positivity rate indicator below 1.15% and a transmission rate of 1.03 per 100 thousand inhabitants per week.



On June 30, the number of cases in Indonesia rose to 2,200, but then declined to 1,434 on July 4.



However, the increase in new cases to over 1,000 cases per day is a warning to the public regarding the spread of the current Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, Syahril said.



Previously, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment and concurrently Coordinator of Community Activity Restriction (PPKM) for the Java-Bali region, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, stated that the need for booster vaccine as a travel requirement will be implemented in the next two weeks at the latest.



The decision was agreed at a recent cabinet meeting chaired by President Widodo, and will be regulated through the COVID-19 Task Force regulation and other derivative regulations./.