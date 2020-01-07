World Thailand carries out preventive measures for viral outbreak Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has urged people not to panic over the outbreak of a mysterious viral pneumonia in China, and gave assurance that measures are in place to keep Thailand free of the disease.

World Philippines to evacuate workers in Middle East Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military to prepare to deploy aircraft and ships to evacuate thousands of Philippine workers in Iraq and Iran in case violence breaks out following US airstrike at Baghdad International Airport last week.

World Death toll from Indonesia flood continues to rise Indonesia’s weather bureau on January 6 warned that more heavy downpours are expected after rains triggered flooding and landslides last December, killing at least 66 people in Jakarta and surrounding areas.

World Thailand’s rice exports struggle to hit 8 million tonnes Rice exports may fall below 8 million tonnes for 2019, with this year's prospects still uncertain because of a slew of risk factors such as the continued strong baht, natural disasters and emerging new rice exporters like Myanmar and China, local media reported.