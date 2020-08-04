World Singapore researchers create "electronic skin" Singapore researchers have developed "electronic skin" capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain.

World Dengue fever outbreak in Laos of concern While COVID-19 remains under control in Laos, dengue fever has continued to be an issue in the country, with 4,256 cases, including nine deaths, between January 1 and August 2.

World Indonesia allows oil and gas investors to choose contract options The Indonesian government has announced that it had revised a 2017 law that will give oil and gas investors more flexibility when choosing their contract options for exploration, according to Reuters.

World Indonesia to provide cash transfers, working loans for 12 mln MSMEs The Indonesian government is set to provide cash transfers and working capital loans for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in its latest bid to boost economic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.