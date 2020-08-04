Indonesia to set up travel corridors with China, UAE
Indonesia is aiming to set up travel corridors with China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help recover business activities which are seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) has virtual meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on July 30 (Source: Indonesia's Foreign Ministry Office)
During a virtual meeting, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed a cooperation agreement to establish a travel corridor, which is hoped to be finalised soon.
Essential travel activities in accordance with health protocols are expected to boost safe and effective economic activities between the two countries.
Earlier, Indonesia and the UAE have agreed to establish a temporary safe travel corridor to facilitate travel between the two countries for essential business and commercial, diplomatic, and official purposes. This agreement is part of both countries’ efforts to contain COVID-19 and accelerate the economic recovery.
The UAE is currently the country’s largest Middle Eastern investor, after pledging to pour around 6.8 billion USD into several projects during Jokowi’s two-day trip to Abu Dhabi in January.
In addition to China and the UAE, Indonesia is negotiating to sign travel link agreements with the Republic of Korea and the entire Southeast Asian region.
Meanwhile, in Singapore, the government announced on August 3 that all incoming travellers who serve their stay-home notices outside of dedicated facilities will have to wear an electronic monitoring device to ensure compliance with the order from 11:59pm on August 10.
The new requirement applies to returning Singaporeans and permanent residents, long-term pass holders, work pass holders and their dependants. Those aged 12 and below will be exempted from this requirement. Students residing in hostels in educational institutions are excluded too, as they would be under close observation./.