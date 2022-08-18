World Philippines may extend public health emergency till year-end Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has said that he is mulling extending the nationwide state of public health emergency until the end of this year as the country continues to grapple with COVID-19.

World Myanmar sees highest single-day rainfalls in over 50 years Yangon city and Kyaukphyu town of Myanmar recorded the heaviest single-day rainfalls in over 50 years on August 17, according to the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

World Indonesia eyes GDP growth of 5.3% next year The Government of Indonesia has set its economic growth target at 5.3% next year, President Joko Widodo said in his 2023 State budget speech during the plenary meeting of the House of Representatives earlier this week.