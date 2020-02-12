Indonesia to start trial use of 40 percent biodiesel in March
Indonesia will start the trial use of 40 percent biodiesel (B40) fuel in March, as a follow-up to the successful implementation of 30 percent biodiesel (B30) fuel, according to the Indonesian Biodiesel Producers Association (APROBI).
Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan (second right) accompanied by Deputy Minister Arcandra Tahar (right) fills a car with 30 percent biodiesel fuel during the launch of the road test for the palm oil-based biofuel in Jakarta. (Source: Antara)
APROBI Chairman Tumanggor said on February 10 that the trial is in line with President Joko Widodo’s plan to implement B40 fuel fully in January.
According to him, there will be two models to be tested for the B40 fuel, which is produced by distilling crude palm oil (CPO) and infusing fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) to the mix to reach the expected level.
The Indonesian Government is looking to increase the mix of palm oil in diesel fuel to reduce oil imports, which contribute heavily to the country's trade deficit.
Regarding the implementation of B30 fuel, Tumanggor said the programme has gone well since its commercial debut in January. The B30 fuel is set to consume 9.6 million kilolitres of palm oil this year./.