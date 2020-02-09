World Cambodia: fainting foreigner not caused by coronavirus Cambodia's Ministry of Health on February 9 denied posts on social media that the fainting of a foreigner at the Phnom Penh International Airport was caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

World Thailand to hold World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks Thailand is set to host the “World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks”, and is planning the largest assembly of food trucks in one place.

World Thailand to initiate tourism promotions amid nCoV outbreak Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak has ordered the Ministry of Finance to introduce domestic tourism promotion measures and ensure funding for infrastructure investment projects amid concerns that the novel coronavirus (nCoV) and the delay in the fiscal year 2020 budget bill have had negative impacts on the economy.

World Top Lao leader pays State visit to Cambodia Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith has arrived in Phnom Penh capital city, beginning his State visit to Cambodia from February 9-10.