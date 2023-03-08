Officers from the Denpasar Immigration Detention House with two Malaysians (left) who were deported back to their country from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali on March 2, 2023. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government will take firm action against foreign nationals who violate Indonesian laws and norms, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has said.



According to the minister, Indonesia is ready to welcome guests with open arms and utmost hospitality, but that does not mean that firm action will not be taken against tourists who make troubles or commit acts that violate the law and norms.



Sandiaga's statement came in the context of Bali islanders' frequent reflections on the situation of international tourists who often have unethical behaviour when traveling to this island.



"We will take strict measures if they violate the law. Of course, we will ensure that their trip can be safe, convenient, and delightful,” he said.



The minister said that his administration will inform tourists of the dos and don'ts in Indonesia so that they understand the state's expectations well and follow suit.



In pursuing the effort to disseminate information, the ministry is coordinating with other stakeholders such as regional governments in Bali province as well as the Presidential Staff Office, he disclosed./.