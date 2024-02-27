Indonesia to unveil command centre of new capital city
The Authority of Indonesia’s new Capital City of Nusantara (OIKN) is set to launch the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Command Centre in its fifth wave of groundbreaking on February 29 and March 1.
OIKN spokesperson Troy Pantouw said on February 26 that the IKN Command Centre can operate immediately after the launch. There will be a visual view of the physical development of the situation and an analysis of the input from the media.
Apart from the IKN Command Centre, the construction of a state-owned tech enterprise will be launched while some firms from the banking sector will also start their projects this week.
According to the Nusantara Smart City blueprint, the development of this city implements a smart city concept by combining information technology and public service to improve local residents' quality of life.
The IKN master plan includes national digital transformation; physical infrastructure; and effective, responsive, and sustainable city concept. By utilising technology-supported policies, the smart city implementation can optimise every resource, improve public service, and create an innovation-friendly environment.
Smart city principles also include optimisation, integration, inclusivity, circularity, and openness that become the foundation of Nusantara's development. With these principles, the new capital city is expected to be a national identity, Indonesia's future economic driver, and a sustainable global city./.