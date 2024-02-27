World Malaysia targets 480 exhibitors at IGEM 2024 The International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2024 has targeted 4.8 billion MYR (1 billion USD) in business leads, 480 exhibitors and 48,000 visitors from over 48 countries, said Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

World Malaysian King urges unity for national development Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim delivered his address at the opening of the first meeting of the third session of the 15th parliament on February 26, urging lawmakers from every political party to unite and work together for the national development and the well-being of the Malaysian people.

World Indonesia: At least four killed in landslide A landslide has left at least four people dead and six others injured in the Indonesian province of South Sulawesi on February 26 morning.