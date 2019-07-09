Smog covers Jakarta’s skyscrapers on July 9. (Source: The Jakarta Post/Wendra Ajistyatama )

Indonesia’s capital city of Jakarta, which was among the worst-polluted cities in Southeast Asia according to the World Health Organisation’s 2015-2016 data, plans to make artificial rain to reduce air pollution.The Greenpeace Indonesia said the plan arose after participants of a movement named Tim Advokasi Ibukota (Jakarta Advocacy Team) filed a civil lawsuit to the Central Jakarta District Court demanding the central government and regional administrations tackle the pollution issue.Climate and energy campaigner of the Greenpeace Indonesia Bondan Andriyanu said however, that the measure is a temporary solution and might be useless, and that the city should focus on controlling the sources of pollutants instead.Indonesia’s Assessment and Application of Technology Agency (BPPT) previously said it could modify the weather to help the city solve the air pollution problem.BPPT chairman Hammam Riza claimed that the plan had been approved by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and would be carried out this month.-VNA