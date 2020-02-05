Indonesia tourism projects losses of 4 bil. USD to nCoV
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Tourism Wishnutama Kusubandio on February 5 said the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel corona virus may cause losses of up to 54.8 trillion Rupiah, or 4 billion USD.
Speaking to the press, the minister further said under the heavy influence of the disease, the ministry will have to readjust the goal of revenue for this year, stressing that this is a very difficult period for tourism in the world in general and Indonesia in particular, and adding that the number of foreign tourists - especially from China - is declining strongly.
To offset the losses, the minister said Indonesia is boosting domestic tourism.
In a related development, Malaysian Health Minister Dr Dzulkefy Ahmad the same day said two of the 107 people of the country coming back from China’s Wuhan city tested positive to the virus, raising the total number of infected cases in Malaysia to 12./.