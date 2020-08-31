World Singapore, US discuss importance of free, open Indo-Pacific Singaporean Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen and his US counterpart Mark Esper discussed various regional security issues, including the East Sea, counterterrorism, and the importance of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, during their virtual meeting on August 31.

World Cambodia, RoK hold second round of FTA talks Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) launched the second round of negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) on August 31 as the RoK works to expand its export portfolio to cushion the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Facebook joins MRC to raise awareness about flood, drought The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat and Facebook on August 31 launched a collaboration initiative to provide early flood alert and drought monitoring information to riparian communities and governments in the Lower Mekong region.