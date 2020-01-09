A solar photovoltaic on Genting Island, one of small islands (Photo: Jakarta Post)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s state electricity company PLN’s unit Pembangkitan Jawa Bali (PJB) will begin construction of the Cirata floating solar power plant at a cost of 129 million USD in West Java next year.



The plant will be built with support from renewable energy firm Masdar of the United Arab Emirates.



In its first stage of development, the Cirata plant will have a capacity of 50 MW, PLN strategic procurement director Sripeni Inten Cahyani said, adding that PJB aims to increase the capacity to 145 MW by 2022.

Once fully operational at 145 MW, Cirata will be Indonesia’s largest solar power plant. The project will help boost renewable energy development in Indonesia, which is high on the agenda of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

Indonesia has set a target of renewable energy accounting for 23 percent of the country’s energy mix, while the Indonesian Renewable Energy Society (METI) estimates that renewable energy will contribute around 9 percent to the energy mix in 2019./.