Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed 16 cooperation agreements, including five government-to-government deals and 11 businesses-to-business ones.



Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said it is the biggest deal value in Indonesia's history.



On January 12, visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo held a meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi. The two leaders witnessed the signing of the cooperation deals.



Al Nahyan expressed his interest in projects in Indonesia, including the building of a new capital city in East Kalimantan province via a sovereign wealth fund.



Five government-to-government agreements relate to agriculture and health care while the remaining are in the fields of energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, seaports, telecommunications and research, with a total investment of 22.89 billion USD./.

VNA