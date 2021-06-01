Indonesia unveils strategies in chairing 2022 G20 Sherpa
Indonesia has unveiled its strategies in chairing the G20 Sherpa in 2022 as members of this international forum are striving to tackle the tremendous impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on economy and public health.
The global pandemic of COVID-19 has made this forum face more complex challenges, and it is expected that Indonesia will lead strategic measures to tackle the pandemic's impacts, said Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto.
Hartarto believes that the G20 presidency will bring benefits to Indonesia, including synergising with members of the international community to boost the recovery of its and global economies.
The G20 presidency would also enable Indonesia to have a voice in determining the directions of global economy after the COVID-19 crisis, including the ones related to the stability of international financial system, he said.
In addition to that, it would enable Indonesia to showcase its successes in bringing about structural and financial reforms in the midst of COVID-19 as evidently revealed by the job creation law, transition to green energy, and establishment of an Indonesian sovereign wealth fund (SWF), he said.
The G20 presidency would also enable Indonesia to use international support for its prioritised programmes, including digitalisation, human resources development, women and youths' empowerment, availability of vaccine stocks, and preparation for healthcare system for future pandemic risk mitigation.
President Joko Widodo has even appointed Airlangga Hartarto as chair of the G20 Sherpa Track.
Formed in 1999, the Group of Twenty (G20) now has 20 members. They are the United States of America, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Germany, Britain, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Italy, France, Russia, and European Union./.