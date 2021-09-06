Indonesia, US air forces conduct joint exercise in disaster response
The Indonesian and US air forces are to conduct a joint exercises to enhance humanitarian assistance and disaster relief skills, the US Embassy in Jakarta said in a written statement recently.
US Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft. (Photo: Aerocorner)
Members of the US's Pacific Air Forces and the Indonesian Air Force will participate in the Pacific Airlift Rally 2021 exercise, to be held in Mataram City on Lombok Island, Indonesia from September 6-10, 2021.
The statement said around 47 airmen along with one C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron, 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota AB, and 37 service members and one C-130H Hercules from the Indonesian Air Force will participate in a command post exercise, field training exercise, and expert exchange.
The Pacific Airlift Rally is a unique opportunity to promote regional military cooperation and improve airlift interoperability, in preparation for future real-world humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts, according to Lt Col Steven M. Massie II, Commander, 36th Airlift Squadron./.