Soldiers from Indonesia, Australia, and the US take a picture at the opening of the Trilateral Crocodile Response Exercise 2023 in Darwin, Australia, on May 15. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Soldiers from the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), the US Marine Corps (USMC), and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) are taking part in a joint disaster mitigation training at ADF's headquarters in Darwin, Australia, from May 15–27.



The training is a continuation of the Trilateral Crocodile Response Exercise 2023 which was held on May 10-12 at the National Disaster Mitigation Agency's (BNPB's) Education and Training Centre in Indonesia's province of West Java, Antara news agency reported.



According to Lieutenant Colonel Deden Kurniawan, deputy head of TNI's delegation, TNI soldiers will undergo training activities with professionalism and enthusiasm.



The Crocodile Response Exercise is a trilateral training held annually by the armed forces of Indonesia, the US, and Australia to strengthen cooperation in disaster mitigation and humanitarian operations.

This year's joint training has been divided into three stages, namely an academic session at BNPB's Pusdiklat, which was held last week, a Command Post Exercise (CPX) and Field Training Exercise (FTX) in Australia from May 15-27.



The Commanding Officer of ADF's Northern Command, Captain Mitchell Livingstone, said that the training is an important agenda to strengthen cooperation between the three countries in mitigating disasters and make it more effective.



Throughout the training, participants will hone their combined disaster relief delivery skills through a series of training scenarios, including medical action, building reconstruction, and proper water sanitation for consumption, he said./.