Indonesia, US discuss extending tariff preference programme
Indonesia and the US discussed the possibility of extending the generalized system of preferences (GSP) during the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Ruth Sherman to Indonesia on May 31 in Jakarta.
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia and the US discussed the possibility of extending the generalized system of preferences (GSP) during the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Ruth Sherman to Indonesia on May 31 in Jakarta.
During the visit, Sherman also discussed other international issues such as the crises in Palestine, Myanmar, Indo-Pacific issues, climate change, and the protection of Indonesian community residing in the US.
Speaking at a joint press conference on the same day, Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar voiced the hope that the GSP would help increase the bilateral trade that nearly reached 30 billion USD.
The two governments are optimistic that their partnership will continue and be stronger than ever, he said.
Previously, in early November last year, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi announced that her country would continue to enjoy trade privileges under the GSP framework after the visit to Jakarta by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Indonesia is one of 119 countries that are benefiting from the GSP, and according to local media, Indonesia ranks third among the countries that benefit the most from the GSP programme with nearly 15 percent of its exports to the US enjoying tariff preferences./.