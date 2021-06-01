World Laos, Malaysia post complicated developments of COVID-19 The Lao Ministry of Health on June 1 confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases, just a day after no new cases recorded in the nation, while Malaysia is concerning over the increasing presence of the virus’s new variants.

World Chinese firms sign agreement to import agricultural products from Laos The Laotian Times reported on May 31 that Chinese businesses have signed an agreement to purchase 1.5 billion USD worth of agricultural products from Laos from 2021 to 2025.

World Indonesia unveils strategies in chairing 2022 G20 Sherpa Indonesia has unveiled its strategies in chairing the G20 Sherpa in 2022 as members of this international forum are striving to tackle the tremendous impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on economy and public health.

World Malaysia announces new economic stimulus package worth 9.7 billion USD Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on May 31 unveiled a new economic stimulus package worth 40 billion RM (9.7 billion USD) in an attempt to mitigate the impacts of the new total lockdown.