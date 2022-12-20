World Malaysian House of Representatives passes expenditure allocation Malaysia’s Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives) on December 20 passed a mini budget totalling 107.7 billion RM (24.3 billion USD).

World Thailand most popular destination in Southeast Asia for travelers from North America, Europe A survey by BBC News shows that Thailand is the most popular destination in Southeast Asia for tourists from North America and Europe when they plan a trip.

World Thailand's auto production grows 15% in November Car production in Thailand rose 15% in November from a year earlier to 190,155 units, thanks to improvement in the supply of chips, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on December 20.

World Malaysia’s trade expands by 15.6% in November Malaysia’s trade rose by 15.6% year-on-year in November to 238.17 billion RMB (about 53.6 billion USD), marking the 22nd straight month of double-digit growth, according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).