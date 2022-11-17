Indonesia n officials during a review of the weather adjustment flight at Lombok International Airport, West Nusa Tenggara, on November 14. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has used weather-modifying technology (TMC) to mitigate extreme weather impacts to ensure a smooth and successful G20 summit.



Director of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati said on November 16 that two Cassa 212 and CN 295 aircraft made at least 28 flights to spread 29 tonnes of salt in the sky of the Bali region, where the summit took place.



The planes departed from bases in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara state and in Banyuwangi, East Java state, she said, adding that TMC technology identifies where the greatest amount of salt is needed, namely clouds that can produce rain.

Salt spraying was carried out to accelerate the condensation of water vapor in the areas surrounding the conference venue before the rain occurred. Karnawati said that BMKG supports the G20 summit by providing information on wind direction, location of target clouds, weather predictions and cloud development during the event.



The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) coordinated with the Indonesian Air Force and BMKG in the implementation of the plan, according to the head of BMKG./.