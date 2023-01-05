Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno in "Kintamani Coffee Tourism" at Anomali Coffee Sanur, Bali, on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Tourism and Creative Economy Minister of Indonesia Sandiaga Uno on January 4 said that coffee tourism had the potential to be developed or adopted in other regions.



According to the minister, through coffee tours, tourists are not only able to enjoy Indonesian coffee but also be informed of everything about the drink.

The minister commended the initiative of Bali's tourism and creative economy actors and Friends of the National Tourism and Creative Economy (TEPANAS) to offer a coffee tour package (Coffee Tour) that provides tourists with an interesting experience of enjoying coffee.

The minister is positive that the initiative will draw more tourists, as it offers a sustainable, good-quality travel experience.

For the initial stage, coffee tour packages will be offered in Kintamani and later adopted in several coffee-producing regions across the country, especially in five super priority tourism destinations.

He opined with coffee tour packages, tourists, especially youth, will become more familiar with Indonesian coffee and expected the Association of the Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies will take part in encouraging restaurants, cafes, and hotels to empower local farmers./.