Mount Marapi begins spew avalanches of ash on January 7. (Photo: PVMBG)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarmas) evacuated 164 climbers from the erupting Mount Marapi volcano area in Padang city, the capital of West Sumatra province, on January 8.

Head of Padang city Abdul Malik said they had climbed on Marapi and the mountain began spewed avalanches of ash on January 7.

He revealed that the climbers were discovered during a search and rescue operation conducted by Basarnas in coordination with relevant forces and local people.

Earlier, Marapi volcano began spewing ash at about 6:11 am on January 7. As of the afternoon of January 8, a total of 22 eruptions had been recorded and the danger in this volcano area raised to Level II – a warning level.

Relevant authorities of West Sumatra province have issued a ban on climbing activities in the Marapi volcanic area until the situation returns to normal./.