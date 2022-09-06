Indonesia welcomes nearly half a million international tourists in July
Indonesia recorded 477,000 international tourist arrivals in July, the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS).
Indonesia welcomes nearly half a million international tourists in July - Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia recorded 477,000 international tourist arrivals in July, the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS).
The number increased by 38.08% and nearly 6.4% compared to the previous month and last year in line with the community’s mobility, which has begun to recover, as reported by the nation’s news agency Antara.
“It has happened because the handling of COVID-19 is getting better, thus the international community’s trust in Indonesia has (also) increased,” explained head of the BPS Margo Yuwono as quoted by Antara as saying.
Of the July sum, the number of Australians were the highest, at 84,600, followed by that of Singaporeans and Malaysians.
In first seven months, the number of international tourist arrivals in the country amounted to 1,220,170, an increase of over 1,434.39% year-on-year. However, compared to the volume in 2020, the figure was far lower.
"It means that it (the tourism sector) has not fully recovered compared to the period before the COVID-19 pandemic," Yuwono noted./.