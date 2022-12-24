Indonesia welcomes over 70,000 foreign arrivals ahead of Christmas
The Class I Special Immigration Office of Soekarno-Hatta Airport announced on December 23 that 71,416 foreign travellers had entered Indonesia through the airport from December 7-21, ahead of Christmas.
Chief of the airport's Immigration Office Muhammad Tito Andrianto said that the foreign travellers mostly come from Malaysia (13,398 people), Singapore (8,189 people), China (7,689 people), the Republic of Korea (4,920 people) and Japan (4,499 people).
Soekarno-Hatta Airport's executive general manager Dwi Ananda Wicaksana said that the number of flights to/from the airport during the peak period of Christmas and New Year 2023 is predicted to reach 1,090 per day.
In total, there will be 159,282 passengers during the year-end holiday period, Dwi said./.