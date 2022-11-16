At the signing ceremony (Photo: https://en.antaranews.com/)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a multilateral training centre and an emergency medical team (EMT) to deal with future health emergencies.



With the target of improving the capacity of Indonesia and other Asian countries in responding to health emergencies quickly, the centre, which will be located at the Republic of Indonesia Defense University (RIDU), will provide additional training packages that cover a wide range of areas, such as managing public health emergencies, medical and logistical management, and practice for medical, social, and economic impacts of health emergencies.

In its statement issued on November 15, WHO said that the COVID-19 pandemic has showed several gaps in the national capacity, especially the readiness of personnel in terms of expertise and the ability to reach all regions.



As part of the goals of the EMT 2030 strategy, each country is required to build its capacity to respond quickly and effectively to national emergencies by leveraging regional and sub-regional capacities to support vulnerable communities.



The Indonesian Health Ministry will play a vital role in bridging the adaptation of EMT standards to local contexts as well as supporting knowledge exchange with other countries to strengthen EMT capacity globally./.