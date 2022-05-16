Marselino Ferdinan (No.7) raises the score to 3-0 for Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – The Indonesian U-23 men’s football team defeated Myanmar rival 3-1 in a match of SEA Games 31 held Viet Tri stadium, the northern province of Phu Tho, on May 15.



With the victory, Indonesia got 9 points and secured a ticket for the semi-finals.



Coach Shin Tae-yong of U23 Indonesia brought in quality players who have played for the Indonesian national team at the AFF Cup 2020, along with those playing abroad. Meanwhile, coach Velizar Popov of U23 Myanmar also arranged a tight defensive-attack formation with players having good technique and speed.

U23 Indonesia got the first goal in the 6th minute by Ey Maulana Vikri. Wintan Sulaeman scored the second goal in the 10th minute.



In the second minute of the injury time of the first half, with a long shot over the opponent's solid barrier, Marselino Ferdinan broke Myanmar’s net, raising the score to 3-0 for Indonesia.



U23 Myanmar shortened the score to 3-1 with a goal by Win Naing Tun in the 66th minute of the match./.