Illustrative image (Photo: jakartaglobe.id)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government plans to continue building dams to irrigate paddy fields as existing facilities can irrigate only 11 percent, or 780,000 ha, of paddy fields, according to a recent broadcast.



After 58 dams are completed, the percentage will be 20, still a small the figure. Hence, more dams are needed to irrigate paddy fields.



According to the Central Statistics Agency, the area of paddy fields stood at 7.1 million ha in 2018, down from 7.75 million ha a year earlier.



The Indonesian government has extended funds since 2015 to develop village infrastructure, such as roads, village markets, irrigation networks and retention basins.



The government disbursed village funds worth 20.7 trillion rupiah (1.4 billion USD) in 2015 and raised the amount two-fold in 2016. The amount of this kind of funds in 2018 and 2019 reached 60 rupiah trillion.



The infrastructure built using village funds covers 158,000 km of roads, 6,900 markets and 1.02 million metres of bridges.



Nearly 3,194 km of roads include those built near the borders between Indonesia and its neighbours like Papua New Guinea, Malaysia and Timor Leste.–VNA