Illustrative image (Source: tapchicongthuong.vn)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government will continue its efforts to strengthen cooperation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to overcome regional and global challenges in the post-pandemic recovery period, a senior official has said.

The efforts will be carried out during Indonesia's 2023 ASEAN chairmanship and enhancing ASEAN's status will be one of the focuses this year, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani said in a statement released on February 15.

Regarding the financial sector, Indonesia will promote three initiatives, including recovery-reconstruction, digital economy, and sustainable development, contributing to supporting sustainable development and green economy.



According to the minister, ASEAN will continue to strive to become a stable, strong and inclusive region and a source of sustainable economic growth for the world.



She also said that construction of its future capital city (IKN) Nusantara in East Kalimantan province is also one of the Indonesian government's priorities this year./.