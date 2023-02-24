At 32nd ASEAN Coordinating Council's meeting (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani on February 23 emphasised that ASEAN needs a robust long-term vision for the next 20 years.

Speaking at the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Community's Post-2025 (HLTF) meeting in Jakarta, Djani expressed how in the year 2045 ASEAN must be agile, resilient, adaptable, and connected. In the midst of the dynamic world situation, ASEAN is required to remain relevant in facing present and future various global and regional challenges.

The HLTF members also met to discuss the drafting of the post-2025 ASEAN Vision. At this meeting, Indonesia also introduced a new format called 'sofa talk' which allows for a relaxed and open exchange of views to expedite the discussion of the ASEAN Vision drafting in the future.

ASEAN leaders mandated the establishment of the HLTF in 2020 to formulate a post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision. Indonesia and Malaysia were co-chairs for HLTF for this year./.