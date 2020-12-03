Indonesian ambassador receives Friendship Order
Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi has been awarded with the Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State for his contributions to the bilateral ties.
Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi (Photo: VNA)
The honour was presented to the ambassador by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 3.
During his five-year tenure in Vietnam, Ambassador Ibnu Hadi has significantly contributed to promoting the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia in all spheres, both bilaterally and multilaterally, Dung said.
The Deputy Minister expressed his hope that the ambassador will continue his love for the land and people of Vietnam, and contribute more to the strategic partnership.
Ibnu Hadi said he is lucky and happy to be the Indonesian ambassador to Vietnam, and witness the strong development of the bilateral ties.
He pledged that in any position, he will make more contributions to the relations./.