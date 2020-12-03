Politics Ethnic affairs – strategic, long-term, urgent task: top legislator The Party and State have consistently considered ethnic affairs a strategic, long-term and urgent task, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on December 3.

Politics Top leader receives outgoing Russian Ambassador Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 3 hosted a reception in Hanoi for outgoing Russian Ambassador Konstantin Vnukov, who came to say good-bye at the end of his term.

Politics ESCAP keen to bolster cooperation with Vietnam UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana on December 3 spoke highly of the determination, efforts and achievements of Vietnam in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Politics Vietnam demands China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty on East Sea Vietnam demands that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at the Foreign Ministry’s regular press conference on December 3.