World Thailand launches campaign to stimulate comsumption Thai Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai on October 2 expressed his confidence that the government’s "Quick Win” policy to reduce the costs of living by reducing consumer goods’ prices will create a “win-win" for both operators and consumers.

World WB retains growth forecast for Cambodia at 5.5% this year The World Bank maintained its economic growth forecast for Cambodia at 5.5% in 2023 in its East Asia and Pacific economic update report released on October 2.

World Philippines, allies begin annual naval drills The Philippines, the UK, Canada, Japan and the US formally opened their annual bilateral navy-to-navy drills called “Exercise SAMASAMA” on October 2.

World Indonesia approves 1.8-billion-USD capital injection for state firms The financial committee of the Indonesian House of Representatives on October 2 approved 28.2 trillion Rp (1.82 billion USD) of capital injection for several state companies in 2024, including debt-strapped construction firms.