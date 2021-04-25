World ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting opens The ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting officially opened in April 24 afternoon at the office of the regional grouping’s secretariat in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

ASEAN Indonesia ensures security for ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting Up to 4,382 police officers have been deployed by Indonesia to ensure security for the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting slated for April 24.

ASEAN China speaks highly of upcoming ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has spoken highly of the importance of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting which is slated for April 24.

ASEAN ASEAN, Italy launch development partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Italy recently convened the first meeting of the ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee (AI-DPC) in the form of a videoconference.