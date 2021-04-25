Indonesian, Cambodian newspapers spotlight close bilateral relations with Vietnam
Indonesian and Cambodian newspapers have run articles highlighting the significance of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s first trip to Indonesia where he attended the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting.
In its article, Kompasiana newspaper of Indonesia stated that PM Chinh’s visit to Indonesia was a milestone in the 66-year history of friendship between the two countries.
According to the article, Vietnam was committed to promoting its strategic partnership with Indonesia and was ready to cooperate closely with Jakarta in regional and international issues.
Vietnam and Indonesia established diplomatic relations in 1955 and now have good commercial ties and cooperation in many fields, with two-way trade hitting 8.07 billion USD in 2020.
PM Chinh and Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed ways to achieve the target of 10 billion USD in two-way trade in 2021.
Meanwhile, Fresh News of Cambodia on April 24 reported that Cambodian PM Hun Sen and PM Chinh expressed their satisfaction with continuous development of bilateral ties based on the principle of mutual trust, good neighborliness, unity, stability, and peace, at their meeting after the ASEAN Leader’s Meeting on the same day in Jakarta, Indonesia.
During their meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as regional issues of common concerns, it said.
According to Fresh News, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation at international forums in the spirit of mutual benefits, and expanding the cooperation among countries in the region and the world for the cause of peace, security, and sustainable development.
PM Hun Sen thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their generous assistance to the Cambodia during this difficult time amid the COVID-19 outbreak, saying that Cambodia will endeavor to settle the health crisis in the country in the coming time.
In separate bilateral meetings with the Indonesian President and Vietnamese PM, PM Hun Sen thanked the two leaders for their support to Cambodia for being the host of the 13th Asia-Europe Summit and Chair of ASEAN in 2022./.