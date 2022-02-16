World Indonesia pilots QR payment linkage with Malaysia, Thailand Bank Indonesia (BI) is running a pilot project for a cross-border quick response (QR) payment linkage with the central banks of Malaysia and Thailand - Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and Bank of Thailand (BOT), in a bid to propel digitalisation and make transactions between the said countries more efficient.

World Indonesia shortens quarantine period for travellers with booster shots International travellers who have already received their COVID-19 booster shots will now be permitted to visit Indonesia with a three-day quarantine period.

World Thailand sets up special unit to deal with illegal fishing The Royal Thai Police has established a special taskforce, called “IUU Hunter”, to monitor and control the fishing industry and stop illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) in Thailand's territorial waters.