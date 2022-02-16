Indonesian cars exported to 80 countries
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has expressed his delight at the country’s export of cars to 80 countries in four continents.
Speaking at the Toyota factory in Karawang, West Java province on February 15, he noted with pleasure that the local content is over 75 percent.
A lot of components, spare parts, and accessories in the vehicles are supplied by Indonesian small- and medium-sized enterprises, which is good for the growth of small businesses in the country, he said.
Indonesian cars’ success in entering export markets has proven that the country’s human resources have capabilities to produce high quality cars, the President said, adding that these export products will compete with others from a number of car making countries.
In 2021, Indonesia exported 294,000 completely built up (CBU) vehicles worth 52.90 trillion rupiah (3.7 billion USD), 91,000 sets of completely knocked down (CKD) cars worth 1.31 trillion rupiah, and 85 million pieces of components worth 29.13 trillion rupiah./.
