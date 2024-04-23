The Indonesian Constitutional Court on April 22 rejects all petitions regarding the country’s presidential election results filed by two presidential candidates - Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Prabowo-Mahfud M.D. (Photo: AFP)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Constitutional Court on April 22 rejected all petitions regarding the country’s presidential election results filed by two presidential candidates - Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Prabowo-Mahfud M.D.



The court ruled that the two candidates’ petitions seeking to annul the victory of Pranowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, have no legal basis.



Five of the eight judges ruled against the petitions and three issued controversial opinions. Judge Anwar Usman, candidate Gibran's uncle, did not make a judgment because of concerns about conflicts of interest.



The plaintiffs called on the Constitutional Court to annul the General Elections Commission (KPU)’s decision which declared Pranowo and Gibran as the candidates with the highest votes in the recent presidential election.



After the Constitutional Court's judgment confirming the election results, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will begin the power transfer process to President-elect Pranowo Subianto.



The President's special coordinator Ari Dwipayana said that the Indonesian government will be ready and fully support the transition of government to the President- and Vice President-elect.



In addition to the preparation for the power transfer, the government is committed to implementing all agendas until Joko Widodo ends his term in October./.