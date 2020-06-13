ASEAN ASEAN, India hold 20th meeting of joint cooperation committee ASEAN and India have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen and deepen their cooperation at the 20th ASEAN-India Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting held via video conference recently.

ASEAN ASEAN, China to promote digital economy cooperation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China will enhance cooperation in digital economy this year.

World EU assists Cambodia in post-COVID-19 economic recovery The European Union (EU), its member states and their financial institutions and agencies are mobilising 443 million EUR (503 million USD) in grants and loans to work with Cambodia in fighting COVID-19 and mitigating its socio-economic impacts.