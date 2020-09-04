Politics Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

ASEAN AIPA 41: Promoting regional efforts to fight COVID-19 Even though the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) is held online, the event would be a great momentum for ASEAN Member of Parliaments to reaffirm their commitment and to accelerate the efforts for alleviating the adverse impact of the COVID-19 in the people’s livelihood, affirmed a senior official of the Indonesian House of Representatives.

World Singapore maintains Asia-Pacific’s top spot on global innovation For the seventh consecutive year, Singapore has retained the top spot as Asia-Pacific's most innovative nation in the latest Global Innovation Index.

World Thai exporters urged to make use of FTAs to boost shipments of medical supplies Thailand’s exporters are being urged to make the best use of existing free trade agreements (FTAs) to boost shipments of medical supplies, particularly for syringes and medical needles, as the COVID-19 pandemic has driven import demand for such products.