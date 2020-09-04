Indonesian economy expected to grow by 4.5 - 5.5 percent in 2021
Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Government is upbeat about its economic growth target of 4.5 - 5.5 percent in 2021, Finance Minister Sri Mylyani Indrawati said.
At a Cabinet meeting on September 1, Sri Mulyani stated the target is realistic as Indonesia will soon bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and successfully produce vaccine, while the global economic recovery has been supported by countries worldwide along with their efforts to prevent the virus.
In addition, positive development in the US-China relations will create a driving force for the global economy, she said.
The minister also laid stress on the country’s endeavours to improve administrative procedures to lure foreign investors, as well as the government’s economic stimulus packages, saying they are key drivers for the economy to gain its momentum.
She added that many international financial institutions even forecast higher growth for Indonesia, citing projections of the IMF, WB and ADB at 6.1 percent, 4.8 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively./.